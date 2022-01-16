Redpanda Earth Tops One Day Volume of $238,590.00 (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. Redpanda Earth has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $238,590.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00072469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.12 or 0.07744816 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,051.35 or 0.99645088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00069876 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008203 BTC.

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

