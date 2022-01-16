Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.66.

Shares of RF stock opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

