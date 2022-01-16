Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Holdings Cut by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,316 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $16,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 360,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,330,000 after buying an additional 121,539 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $1,866,000. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $166.33 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

RS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.89.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

