Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.89.

RS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

NYSE:RS traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $166.33. 169,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.41.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth $5,223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,365,000 after buying an additional 47,746 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

