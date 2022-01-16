Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.68. Renasant reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

RNST stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.57. 163,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.04. Renasant has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,517,000 after acquiring an additional 42,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,062,000 after acquiring an additional 157,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 15.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,050,000 after acquiring an additional 556,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,750,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.