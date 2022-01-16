Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) One Day Volume Tops $28,187.00

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market capitalization of $103,637.75 and approximately $28,187.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00063023 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00072022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.53 or 0.07729082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,837.93 or 0.99772453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00069728 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 975,852,261 coins and its circulating supply is 344,179,724 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial . The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Renewable Electronic Energy Coin directly using US dollars.

