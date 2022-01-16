Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. Repay has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Repay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

