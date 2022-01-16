Research Analysts Set Expectations for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $71.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on STKS. Wedbush initiated coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

STKS stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 2.55. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 890,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $2,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 226,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 185,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 179,831 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 25,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $422,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christi Hing sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $33,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

