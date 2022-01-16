Reviewing Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) & XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Greenkraft and XPeng, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 N/A XPeng 0 1 9 0 2.90

XPeng has a consensus price target of $58.30, suggesting a potential upside of 17.33%. Given XPeng’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Profitability

This table compares Greenkraft and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A XPeng -28.56% -12.10% -8.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of XPeng shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenkraft and XPeng’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A XPeng $895.68 million 44.57 -$418.70 million ($0.83) -59.87

Greenkraft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XPeng.

Volatility & Risk

Greenkraft has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XPeng has a beta of 7.43, suggesting that its share price is 643% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XPeng beats Greenkraft on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenkraft Company Profile

GreenKraft, Inc.is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. Its products and services include commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas; conversion of existing vehicles; and alternative fuel engines. The company was founded by George Gemayel on October 31, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

