Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Up 69.7% in December

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the December 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Revival Gold stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. Revival Gold has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.67.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc engage sin the the gold exploration and development business. Its projects includes Beartrack, Arnett Creek, and Diamond Mountain. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

