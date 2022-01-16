Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Up 69.7% in December

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the December 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Revival Gold stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. Revival Gold has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.67.
About Revival Gold
