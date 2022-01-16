Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,241,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $1,035,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $74.04 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $81.68. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.28%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REXR. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.