Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Short Interest Update

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the December 15th total of 8,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

NYSE REXR traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $74.04. The company had a trading volume of 771,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average is $65.65. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $81.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.28%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

