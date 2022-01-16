rhino investment partners Inc Makes New $2 Million Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $222.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.60 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

