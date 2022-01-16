Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.0% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.02. The company has a market cap of $205.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

