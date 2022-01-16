Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $12.03 Million Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Fortis comprises approximately 1.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned 0.06% of Fortis worth $12,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 81.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 127,497 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Fortis by 18.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fortis by 13.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after buying an additional 35,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Fortis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 189,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.30.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.4248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

