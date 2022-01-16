Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.90.

EMR stock opened at $97.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average of $96.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $78.33 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.