Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $6.46 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 96.9% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.76.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $325.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $237.13 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $341.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.