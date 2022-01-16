Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,801 shares of company stock valued at $55,502,677 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $128.96 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

