RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.18 Million

RichQUACK.com (CURRENCY:QUACK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $106.05 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064547 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00072798 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.65 or 0.07757368 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00072103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,280.71 or 0.99845146 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008278 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Profile

RichQUACK.com Coin Trading

