Robert W. Baird Lowers Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $162.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.69.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX opened at $142.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.55.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.