Robert W. Baird Upgrades Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KRG. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.29.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 171.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 584.66%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.