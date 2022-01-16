RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Short Interest Update

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 267.2% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RKFL opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. RocketFuel Blockchain has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc operates as a crypto payments company. The firm provides check-out payment options using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies along with consumer privacy protection solutions to eCommerce stores and merchants and their customers. Its check-out systems are designed to enhance customers’ data protection, enabling consumers to pay for goods and services using cryptocurrencies or by direct transfers from their bank accounts without exposing spending credentials such as credit card data.

