Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 527,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $154,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.76.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $325.05 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

