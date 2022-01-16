Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases 7,621 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,902 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.0% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 21,859 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 52,906 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.34.

Shares of MSFT opened at $310.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $212.03 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

