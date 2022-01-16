Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Capital International Investors grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,114,000 after buying an additional 6,170,103 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $54,369,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,970,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,882,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 73.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,078,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after purchasing an additional 457,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

NYSE:RCL opened at $84.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.62) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.