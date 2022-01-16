Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Update

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROYMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Royal Mail from 777.00 to 768.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Mail presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.16.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.