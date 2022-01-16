Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Holdings Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.2% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,933,000 after purchasing an additional 18,440 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 632.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 60.8% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,157,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,844,000 after purchasing an additional 437,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 29.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 315,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 71,998 shares during the last quarter. 42.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPRX. Citigroup raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,400,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $527,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,865 shares of company stock worth $11,959,226. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $39.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.01.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

