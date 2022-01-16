Rune (RUNE) Market Cap Tops $3.30 Million

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Rune has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. One Rune coin can now be bought for $244.26 or 0.00567151 BTC on major exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $12,149.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00072743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.14 or 0.07776351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00071291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,114.30 or 1.00106984 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008254 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

