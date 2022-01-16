Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,217 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,150,000 after buying an additional 315,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 282,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $129.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.60. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

