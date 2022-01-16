Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.69 Million Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Copa were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copa by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Copa by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Copa by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

CPA stock opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.54. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $94.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.11.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.86) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.