Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ITT were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ITT by 125.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in ITT in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in ITT in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

ITT stock opened at $99.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.07 and its 200-day moving average is $96.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $689.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

