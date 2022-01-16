Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 35,104 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 998,909 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,104 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 17.73%. Analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

