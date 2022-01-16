Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Buys $499,871.40 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 7,140 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.01 per share, with a total value of $499,871.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $499,938.57.

On Friday, January 7th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,962 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.81 per share, with a total value of $499,941.22.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,430 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.75 per share, with a total value of $499,932.50.

On Monday, January 3rd, Istar Inc. purchased 6,287 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.51 per share, with a total value of $499,879.37.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,454 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.45 per share, with a total value of $499,862.30.

On Friday, November 12th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,522 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.94 per share, with a total value of $999,816.68.

On Monday, December 27th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,507 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.82 per share, with a total value of $499,867.74.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Istar Inc. purchased 6,615 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.57 per share, with a total value of $499,895.55.

On Monday, December 20th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,069 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.72 per share, with a total value of $499,919.68.

On Friday, December 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,786 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.66 per share, with a total value of $499,856.76.

SAFE stock opened at $70.60 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.14.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.