SafeInsure Market Capitalization Tops $95,409.12 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $95,409.12 and $152.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00035586 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000222 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000174 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000705 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,083,050 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

