salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,184 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 338.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in salesforce.com by 102.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $515,292.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,409 shares of company stock valued at $103,902,231. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $231.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.96. The company has a market capitalization of $227.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

