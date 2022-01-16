Salona Global Medical Device (NYSE:LNDZF) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (NYSE:LNDZF) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Salona Global Medical Device Company Profile (NYSE:LNDZF)

Salona Global Medical Device Corp. engages in the provision of financial and consultancy services to mental health and addiction industry. It operates through the Medical Billing, and Financial Services segments. The Medical Billing segment focuses on its customers in United States. The Financial Services segment offers asset based financial services to healthcare providers in the United States.

