Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the December 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sandfire Resources America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Sandfire Resources America alerts:

SRAFF opened at $0.17 on Friday. Sandfire Resources America has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.