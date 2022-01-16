Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 649,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13,968.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

NYSE:SAND opened at $6.15 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

