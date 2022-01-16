Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 285,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,691,029 shares.The stock last traded at $6.12 and had previously closed at $6.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAND shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 52,045 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

