SAP (NYSE:SAP) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

SAP (NYSE:SAP) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of 7.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.75 billion.
SAP stock opened at $138.90 on Friday. SAP has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.11.
SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
