SAP (NYSE:SAP) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

SAP (NYSE:SAP) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of 7.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.75 billion.

SAP stock opened at $138.90 on Friday. SAP has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.11.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

