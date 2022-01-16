SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 59.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SAP by 16.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SAP by 15.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

NYSE:SAP opened at $138.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

