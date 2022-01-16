Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will report sales of $17.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.18 million. Saratoga Investment posted sales of $16.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year sales of $69.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.66 million to $69.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $72.94 million, with estimates ranging from $71.11 million to $74.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAR. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $28.15 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 51.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

