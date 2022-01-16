Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.85 Million

Analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to report sales of $60.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.34 million and the lowest is $60.35 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $58.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $239.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.33 million to $240.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $253.32 million, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $261.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

BFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $130,556.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,859 over the last ninety days. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Saul Centers by 1.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.01. 28,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,379. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 156.16%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

