Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the third quarter valued at $43,762,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SiTime by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in SiTime by 9.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.15, for a total transaction of $1,110,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,480 shares of company stock valued at $21,101,047 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

SiTime stock opened at $239.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.50 and a 200-day moving average of $216.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.77. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

