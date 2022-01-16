Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $255,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WST stock opened at $379.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

