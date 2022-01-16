Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,933,000 after purchasing an additional 145,408 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,210,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,628,000 after purchasing an additional 117,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,909,000 after purchasing an additional 88,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $189.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.61 and a 200 day moving average of $188.59. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.98 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

