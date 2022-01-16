Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 618 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,551 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,247 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 52.0% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 146,713 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $70,276,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $499.11 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $572.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.71 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.82.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

