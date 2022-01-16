Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €7.85 ($8.93).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHA shares. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.61) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.23) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.57) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.64) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.52) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of SHA traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €7.59 ($8.62). The company had a trading volume of 271,363 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.24. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.02).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

