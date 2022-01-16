Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €161.92 ($184.00).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €162.98 ($185.20) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €163.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €151.45. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

