Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cowen raised shares of Schneider National from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.12.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schneider National by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Schneider National by 31.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,459 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Schneider National by 5.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 8.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schneider National by 35.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

